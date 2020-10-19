Lithia Motors – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.0% Upside

Lithia Motors found using ticker (LAD) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 330 and 250 with a mean TP of 285.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 277.05 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 249.44 while the 200 day moving average is 178.98. The market cap for the company is $7,282m. Company Website: http://www.lithiainvestorrelations.com

Lithia Motors operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts. As of July 29, 2020, the company operated through 190 stores. It also offers its products online through 200 websites. Lithia Motors was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

