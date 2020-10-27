Lithia Motors – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.0% Upside

Lithia Motors with ticker code (LAD) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 330 and 250 with the average target price sitting at 285.38. Now with the previous closing price of 250.34 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 250.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 187.59. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,395m. Find out more information at: http://www.lithiainvestorrelations.com

Lithia Motors operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts. As of July 29, 2020, the company operated through 190 stores. It also offers its products online through 200 websites. Lithia Motors was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

