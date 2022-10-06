Lithia Motors – Consensus Indicates Potential 89.2% Upside

Lithia Motors found using ticker (LAD) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 578 and 220 calculating the average target price we see 420.91. Now with the previous closing price of 222.43 this indicates there is a potential upside of 89.2%. The 50 day MA is 253.61 while the 200 day moving average is 287.14. The company has a market cap of $5,980m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.lithiainvestorrelations.com

The potential market cap would be $11,317m based on the market concensus.

Lithia Motors operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names. As of February 18, 2022, the company operated through 278 stores. It also offers its products online through 300 websites. Lithia Motors was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.