Lithia Motors – Consensus Indicates Potential 84.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Lithia Motors found using ticker (LAD) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 540 and 220 calculating the mean target price we have 388.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 210.84 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 84.4%. The 50 day MA is 248.2 and the 200 day moving average is 285.19. The market cap for the company is $5,948m. Find out more information at: https://www.lithiainvestorrelations.com

The potential market cap would be $10,967m based on the market concensus.

Lithia Motors operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names. As of February 18, 2022, the company operated through 278 stores. It also offers its products online through 300 websites. Lithia Motors was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

