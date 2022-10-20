Lithia Motors – Consensus Indicates Potential 81.1% Upside

Lithia Motors with ticker code (LAD) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 540 and 220 and has a mean target at 375.58. Now with the previous closing price of 207.36 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 81.1%. The 50 day MA is 241.83 and the 200 day moving average is 282.97. The market cap for the company is $5,346m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.lithiainvestorrelations.com

The potential market cap would be $9,683m based on the market concensus.

Lithia Motors operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names. As of February 18, 2022, the company operated through 278 stores. It also offers its products online through 300 websites. Lithia Motors was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.