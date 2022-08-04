Lithia Motors – Consensus Indicates Potential 62.2% Upside

Lithia Motors with ticker code (LAD) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 578 and 220 and has a mean target at 431. With the stocks previous close at 265.7 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 62.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 281.81 and the 200 day moving average is 299.65. The company has a market cap of $7,471m. Visit the company website at: https://www.lithiainvestorrelations.com

The potential market cap would be $12,118m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Lithia Motors operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names. As of February 18, 2022, the company operated through 278 stores. It also offers its products online through 300 websites. Lithia Motors was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.