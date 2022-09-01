Twitter
Lithia Motors – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.3% Upside

Lithia Motors found using ticker (LAD) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 578 and 220 calculating the average target price we see 430.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 270.08 this indicates there is a potential upside of 59.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 273.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 293.9. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,307m. Visit the company website at: https://www.lithiainvestorrelations.com

The potential market cap would be $11,643m based on the market concensus.

Lithia Motors operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names. As of February 18, 2022, the company operated through 278 stores. It also offers its products online through 300 websites. Lithia Motors was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

