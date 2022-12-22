Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Lithia Motors – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Lithia Motors with ticker code (LAD) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 430 and 200 calculating the average target price we see 304.08. With the stocks previous close at 192.56 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 57.9%. The 50 day MA is 215.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 262.93. The company has a market cap of $5,305m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.lithiainvestorrelations.com

The potential market cap would be $8,377m based on the market concensus.

Lithia Motors operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names. As of February 18, 2022, the company operated through 278 stores. It also offers its products online through 300 websites. Lithia Motors was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

