Lithia Motors – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.7% Upside

Lithia Motors found using ticker (LAD) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 542 and 303 with a mean TP of 452.58. Now with the previous closing price of 290.67 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 55.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 294.9 while the 200 day moving average is 334.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,611m. Find out more information at: https://www.lithiainvestorrelations.com

The potential market cap would be $13,408m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Lithia Motors operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts. As of February 19, 2021, the company operated through 210 stores. It also offers its products online through 200 websites. Lithia Motors was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.