Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Lithia Motors – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Lithia Motors found using ticker (LAD) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 542 and 303 with a mean TP of 452.58. Now with the previous closing price of 290.67 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 55.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 294.9 while the 200 day moving average is 334.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,611m. Find out more information at: https://www.lithiainvestorrelations.com

The potential market cap would be $13,408m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Lithia Motors operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts. As of February 19, 2021, the company operated through 210 stores. It also offers its products online through 200 websites. Lithia Motors was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

You might also enjoy reading  Lithia Motors - Consensus Indicates Potential 57.2% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.