Lithia Motors – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.1% Upside

Lithia Motors found using ticker (LAD) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 542 and 300 calculating the average target price we see 447.08. With the stocks previous close at 292.04 this would imply there is a potential upside of 53.1%. The 50 day MA is 315.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to 323.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,795m. Company Website: https://www.lithiainvestorrelations.com

The potential market cap would be $13,464m based on the market concensus.

Lithia Motors operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names. As of February 18, 2022, the company operated through 278 stores. It also offers its products online through 300 websites. Lithia Motors was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.