Lithia Motors – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.5% Upside

Lithia Motors found using ticker (LAD) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 430 and 200 calculating the mean target price we have 309. With the stocks previous close at 224.76 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 37.5%. The day 50 moving average is 216.28 while the 200 day moving average is 272.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,210m. Visit the company website at: https://www.lithiainvestorrelations.com

The potential market cap would be $8,537m based on the market concensus.

Lithia Motors operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names. As of February 18, 2022, the company operated through 278 stores. It also offers its products online through 300 websites. Lithia Motors was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.