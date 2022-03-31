Lithia Motors – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.3% Upside

Lithia Motors found using ticker (LAD) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 542 and 300 with a mean TP of 447.5. With the stocks previous close at 330.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 314.79 and the 200 day moving average is 323.79. The company has a market cap of $9,821m. Visit the company website at: https://www.lithiainvestorrelations.com

The potential market cap would be $13,285m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Lithia Motors operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names. As of February 18, 2022, the company operated through 278 stores. It also offers its products online through 300 websites. Lithia Motors was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.