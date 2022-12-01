Lithia Motors – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.0% Upside

Lithia Motors found using ticker (LAD) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 430 and 200 calculating the average target price we see 309. With the stocks previous close at 235.85 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 31.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 215.96 and the 200 moving average now moves to 271.16. The company has a market cap of $6,542m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.lithiainvestorrelations.com

The potential market cap would be $8,571m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Lithia Motors operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names. As of February 18, 2022, the company operated through 278 stores. It also offers its products online through 300 websites. Lithia Motors was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.