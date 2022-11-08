Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Listed green investments: COP27,  Symphony Environmental, Jubilee Metals, Dekel Agri-Vision, Dialight plc, Saietta Group

COP27

Many of the world’s heads of state and environmental leaders are currently meeting in Egypt for the climate change summit, COP27. COP stands for “Conference of the Parties” – that is, the countries that have signed up to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Four key goals of the conference are: mitigation, adaptation (as a result of extreme weather events), climate finance and collaboration.

All eyes will be on whether countries will be able to agree more ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions than those in their current Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). Since COP26, only 20 of the 193 nations had submitted an updated NDC target (at 20 October 2022). The energy crisis brought about by the war in Ukraine may see some countries increase their use of coal and a resurgence of investment in fossil fuels that will result in NDC targets not being updated until COP28. 

Many of the leading market analysts including Morningstar and Moody’s have said that in the medium- to long-term the trajectory is still for the private and public sectors to keep investing in the net zero transition so that we do not miss the 2050 target. 

There are a now a wealth of exciting listed green investments. In this article, DirectorsTalk pulls together a mix of latest news and exclusive management interviews on companies on the London Stock Exchange that are investing in environmentally friendly technologies and championing the sustainability agenda. Companies covered are Cadence Minerals, Symphony Environmental Technologies, Jubilee Metals Group, Dekel Agri-Vision, Dialight plc and Saietta Group plc. 

Cadence Minerals plc (LON:KDNC) is dedicated to smart investments for a greener world. The planet needs rechargeable batteries on a global scale – upcoming supersized passenger vehicles, lorries and buses – require lithium and other technology minerals to power their cells. Cadence is helping find these minerals in new places and extracting them in new ways, which will meet the demand of this burgeoning market. With over £35 million vested in key assets globally, Cadence is helping us reach tomorrow, today.

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) is a world leader in the development of additives to make ordinary plastic biodegradable and protective technologies to enhance plastic products.

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) is an industry leading metal recovery business focussed on the retreatment and metals recovery from mine tailings, waste, slag, slurry and other secondary materials generated from mining operations.

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON:DKL), the West African agriculture company focused on building a portfolio of sustainable and diversified projects

Saietta Group plc (LON:SEDis a multi-national business which designs, engineers and manufactures complete Light Duty and Heavy Duty electric drive (eDrive) systems for electric vehicles on land from scooters to buses (vehicle categories L, M, N and T) as well as marine applications.

Dialight plc (LON:DIA), the global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications.

DirectorsTalk Green News and our Sustainability and Green stocks website contains exclusive content on some of the fastest growing London-listed and Green Economy Mark companies and sectors that are contributing to a more sustainable world. 

