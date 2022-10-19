Listed European investment opportunity, JEDT’s largest trust investments (LON:JEDT)

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) has announced their ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 30 September 2022:

Ipsos 4.0% SPIE 3.8% Helvetia 3.5% Sanlorenzo 3.4% Prysmian 3.0% Bravida 2.8% PSP Swiss Property 2.8% Alten 2.7% Elis 2.6% Baloise 2.6% Total 31.2% E x c l u d e s I n v e s t m e n t s i n L i q u i d i t y s t o c k s

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.