Listed European investment opportunity, JEDT’s largest trust investments (LON:JEDT)

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) has announced their ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 30 September 2022:
|Ipsos
|4.0%
|SPIE
|3.8%
|Helvetia
|3.5%
|Sanlorenzo
|3.4%
|Prysmian
|3.0%
|Bravida
|2.8%
|PSP Swiss Property
|2.8%
|Alten
|2.7%
|Elis
|2.6%
|Baloise
|2.6%
|Total
|31.2%
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.