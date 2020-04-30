Liquidia Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 537.9% Upside

Liquidia Technologies with ticker code (LQDA) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 41 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 37. Now with the previous closing price of 5.8 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 537.9%. The 50 day MA is 5.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $159m. Visit the company website at: http://www.liquidia.com

Liquidia Technologies, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and the University of North Carolina. Liquidia Technologies was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

