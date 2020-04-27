Liquidia Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 523.9% Upside

Liquidia Technologies with ticker code (LQDA) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 37. With the stocks previous close at 5.93 this would imply there is a potential upside of 523.9%. The 50 day MA is 4.99 while the 200 day moving average is 4.69. The market cap for the company is $170m. Find out more information at: http://www.liquidia.com

Liquidia Technologies, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and the University of North Carolina. Liquidia Technologies was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn