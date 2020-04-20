Liquidia Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 429.3% Upside

Liquidia Technologies found using ticker (LQDA) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 37. With the stocks previous close at 6.99 this indicates there is a potential upside of 429.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.71 and the 200 day MA is 4.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $207m. Company Website: http://www.liquidia.com

Liquidia Technologies, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and the University of North Carolina. Liquidia Technologies was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

