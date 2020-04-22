Liquidia Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 406.8% Upside

Liquidia Technologies found using ticker (LQDA) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 41 and 30 with a mean TP of 37. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.3 this would imply there is a potential upside of 406.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.75 and the 200 day moving average is 4.63. The market cap for the company is $175m. Find out more information at: http://www.liquidia.com

Liquidia Technologies, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and the University of North Carolina. Liquidia Technologies was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

