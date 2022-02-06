Liquidia Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 66.1% Upside

Liquidia Corporation with ticker code (LQDA) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 4 with a mean TP of 5.2. With the stocks previous close at 3.13 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 66.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.32 and the 200 day MA is 5.37. The market capitalisation for the company is $130m. Company Website: http://www.liquidia.com

The potential market cap would be $216m based on the market concensus.

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies. Its product candidates include LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. The company also provides strategy, investment, and commercialization services for rare disease pharmaceutical products, such as generic Remodulin, a parenteral formulation of treprostinil for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Liquidia Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.