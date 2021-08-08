Twitter
Liquidia Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 66.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Liquidia Corporation with ticker code (LQDA) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 4 and has a mean target at 5.2. Now with the previous closing price of 3.13 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 66.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.32 and the 200 day moving average is 5.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $130m. Find out more information at: http://www.liquidia.com

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies. Its product candidates include LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. The company also provides strategy, investment, and commercialization services for rare disease pharmaceutical products, such as generic Remodulin, a parenteral formulation of treprostinil for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Liquidia Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

