Liquidia Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 66.1% Upside

Liquidia Corporation found using ticker (LQDA) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 5.2. With the stocks previous close at 3.13 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 66.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.37. The market capitalisation for the company is $130m. Visit the company website at: http://www.liquidia.com

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies. Its product candidates include LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. The company also provides strategy, investment, and commercialization services for rare disease pharmaceutical products, such as generic Remodulin, a parenteral formulation of treprostinil for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Liquidia Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.