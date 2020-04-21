LiqTech International – Consenus Indicates Potential 59.4% Upside

LiqTech International with ticker code (LIQT) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.02 this would imply there is a potential upside of 59.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.8. The company has a market cap of $99m. Visit the company website at: http://www.liqtech.com

LiqTech International, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water. It also offers diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market; and plastics, which provide machined and welded plastic parts for the prepress, UV, and aquaculture market segments. LiqTech International sells its products primarily to industrial customers through direct sales, systems integrators, distributors, agents, and partners. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media and changed its name to LiqTech International in October 2011. LiqTech International was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn