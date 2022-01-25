LiqTech International – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.7% Upside

LiqTech International with ticker code (LIQT) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 8 with a mean TP of 10.5. Now with the previous closing price of 8.35 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.6 while the 200 day moving average is 7.13. The market cap for the company is $179m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.liqtech.com

The potential market cap would be $225m based on the market concensus.

LiqTech International, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water. It also offers diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market; and plastics, which provide machined and welded plastic parts for the prepress, UV, and aquaculture market segments. LiqTech International sells its products primarily to industrial customers through direct sales, systems integrators, distributors, agents, and partners. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media and changed its name to LiqTech International in October 2011. LiqTech International was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.