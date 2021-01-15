Twitter
Lipocine Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 275.4% Upside

Lipocine Inc. with ticker code (LPCN) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 5.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.42 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 275.4%. The day 50 moving average is 1.45 and the 200 day moving average is 1.44. The company has a market cap of $94m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lipocine.com

Lipocine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company’s pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, an oral testosterone therapy product for once daily dosing that completed Phase 2b testing; LPCN 1148, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis (NASH); LPCN 1107, an oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth; and LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone that is in Phase 2 Clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

