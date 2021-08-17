Lipocine Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 275.4% Upside

Lipocine Inc. found using ticker (LPCN) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 3 and has a mean target at 5.33. Now with the previous closing price of 1.42 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 275.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.45 and the 200 day moving average is 1.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $94m. Company Website: http://www.lipocine.com

Lipocine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company’s pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, an oral testosterone therapy product for once daily dosing that completed Phase 2b testing; LPCN 1148, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis (NASH); LPCN 1107, an oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth; and LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone that is in Phase 2 Clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.