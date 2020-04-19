Lipocine Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 614.3% Upside

Lipocine Inc. found using ticker (LPCN) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 2 and has a mean target at 3.5. Now with the previous closing price of 0.49 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 614.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.45 and the 200 day MA is 0.93. The company has a market cap of $24m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lipocine.com

Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men’s and women’s health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company’s pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, an oral testosterone therapy product for once daily dosing that completed Phase II testing; LPCN 1107, an oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth and has completed an end-of-Phase II meeting with the Food and Drug Administration; and LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone that is in Phase I Clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

