Liontrust Asset Management PLC -3.5% potential downside indicated by Barclays

Liontrust Asset Management PLC with ticker (LON:LIO) now has a potential downside of -3.5% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 1,130 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Liontrust Asset Management PLC share price of 1,170 GBX at opening today (24/11/2022) indicates a potential downside of -3.5%. Trading has ranged between 692 (52 week low) and 2,393 (52 week high) with an average of 243,052 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £733,776,769.



Liontrust Asset Management PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in specialist fund management business. The Company primarily invests in global equities, global fixed income, sustainable investment and multi-asset portfolios and funds. The Company, through its subsidiary, Liontrust Fund Partners LLP, is engaged in managing unit trusts. Through Liontrust Investment Partners LLP, the Company offers investment management services to professional investors directly, through investment consultants and through other professional advisers. Through Liontrust International (Luxembourg) S.A., the Company is engaged in the distribution business. Through Liontrust Portfolio Management Limited, the Company offers investment management services to professional investors directly, through investment consultants and through other professional advisers.







