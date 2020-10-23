LINE Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -.2% Downside

LINE Corporation found using ticker (LN) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51.44 and 50.23 and has a mean target at 50.83. With the stocks previous close at 50.94 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.2%. The 50 day MA is 50.92 and the 200 day moving average is 50.43. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,288m. Visit the company website at: http://linecorp.com

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. Its mobile messenger application enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also offers display advertising services, including Smart Channel, Timeline, LINE NEWS and LINE TODAY, LINE Manga, LINE BLOG, and LINE SHOPPING, as well as LINE Ads Platform for Publishers; and account advertising products and services comprising LINE official accounts, Sponsored Stickers, LINE Point Ads, and LINE Sales Promotion. In addition, the company provides other advertising products and services, such as LINE Part-Time Job, livedoor, and Matome. Further, it offers communication products, which includes Messaging, Stickers, Timeline, Themes, and Free Call and LINE Out; contents, such as LINE Games, LINE PLAY, LINE NEWS and LINE TODAY, LINE LIVE and LINE TV, LINE Manga, LINE Music, and LINE Fortune and LINE BLOG. Additionally, the company provides LINE characters merchandise under the LINE Friends name; and other services, including fintech, LINE Clova AI platform, blockchain-related initiatives, and e-commerce The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn