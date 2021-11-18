Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Lindsay Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Lindsay Corporation with ticker code (LNN) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 190 and 181 calculating the average target price we see 185.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 159.87 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.0%. The day 50 moving average is 154.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 161.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,745m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lindsay.com

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand. It also offers repair and replacement parts for its irrigation systems and controls; global positioning system positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, irrigation scheduling, and smartphone applications; and machine-to-machine communication technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment under the Elecsys brand. The Infrastructure segment provides Quickchange moveable barrier systems that help in highway reconstruction, paving and resurfacing, road widening, median and shoulder construction, and tunnels and bridge repairs; and re-directive and non-re-directive crash cushions, which are used to enhance highway safety at locations, such as toll booths, freeway off-ramps, medians and roadside barrier ends, bridge supports, utility poles, and other fixed roadway hazards. It also offers specialty barrier products; road marking and road safety equipment; and railroad signals and structures, and diameter steel tubing products, as well as outsourced manufacturing and production services for other companies. The company serves departments of transportation, municipal transportation road agencies, roadway contractors, subcontractors, distributors, and dealers. Lindsay Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits
You might also enjoy reading  Lindsay Corporation - Consensus Indicates Potential 14.7% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

DirectorsTalk Interviews

15 November 2021

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.