Lindblad Expeditions Holdings I – Consenus Indicates Potential 69.1% Upside

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings I found using ticker (LIND) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 5 with a mean TP of 9.4. With the stocks previous close at 5.56 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 69.1%. The 50 day MA is 5.04 while the 200 day moving average is 12.95. The company has a market capitalisation of $301m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.expeditions.com
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.