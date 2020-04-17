Lindblad Expeditions Holdings I – Consenus Indicates Potential 155.9% Upside

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings I found using ticker (LIND) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 13. Now with the previous closing price of 5.08 this indicates there is a potential upside of 155.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.68. The company has a market cap of $236m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.expeditions.com
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.