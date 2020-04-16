Lindblad Expeditions Holdings I – Consenus Indicates Potential 153.4% Upside

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings I found using ticker (LIND) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.13 this would imply there is a potential upside of 153.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.81. The market capitalisation for the company is $261m. Company Website: http://www.expeditions.com
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.