Lindblad Expeditions Holdings I – Consenus Indicates Potential 144.8% Upside

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings I with ticker code (LIND) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 5 with a mean TP of 13. With the stocks previous close at 5.31 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 144.8%. The day 50 moving average is 6.02 while the 200 day moving average is 13.46. The company has a market cap of $254m. Find out more information at: http://www.expeditions.com

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn