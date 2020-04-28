Lindblad Expeditions Holdings I – Consenus Indicates Potential 120.9% Upside

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings I found using ticker (LIND) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 11.2. With the stocks previous close at 5.07 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 120.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.14. The company has a market capitalisation of $255m. Visit the company website at: http://www.expeditions.com

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

