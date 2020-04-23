Lindblad Expeditions Holdings I – Consenus Indicates Potential 113.3% Upside

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings I with ticker code (LIND) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 5 with a mean TP of 11.2. Now with the previous closing price of 5.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of 113.3%. The 50 day MA is 5.62 and the 200 day MA is 13.31. The company has a market cap of $245m. Visit the company website at: http://www.expeditions.com

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

