Lindblad Expeditions Holdings I – Consenus Indicates Potential 111.7% Upside

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings I found using ticker (LIND) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 13. With the stocks previous close at 6.14 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 111.7%. The day 50 moving average is 7.19 and the 200 day MA is 14.01. The market capitalisation for the company is $267m. Visit the company website at: http://www.expeditions.com
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.