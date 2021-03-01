Lindblad Expeditions Holdings I – Consensus Indicates Potential -31.3% Downside

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings I found using ticker (LIND) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 10. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.55 this would indicate that there is a downside of -31.3%. The 50 day MA is 12.46 while the 200 day moving average is 9.53. The market cap for the company is $747m. Find out more information at: http://www.expeditions.com

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.