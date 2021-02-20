Lindblad Expeditions Holdings I – Consensus Indicates Potential -31.3% Downside

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings I with ticker code (LIND) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 10. With the stocks previous close at 14.55 this indicates there is a potential downside of -31.3%. The 50 day MA is 12.46 and the 200 day moving average is 9.53. The company has a market cap of $747m. Company Website: http://www.expeditions.com

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.