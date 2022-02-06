Lindblad Expeditions Holdings I – Consensus Indicates Potential -31.3% Downside

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings I with ticker code (LIND) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 10. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.55 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -31.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.46 while the 200 day moving average is 9.53. The market cap for the company is $747m. Company Website: http://www.expeditions.com

The potential market cap would be $513m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.