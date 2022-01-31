Lindblad Expeditions Holdings I – Consensus Indicates Potential -31.3% Downside

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings I found using ticker (LIND) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 10. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.55 this would imply there is a potential downside of -31.3%. The day 50 moving average is 12.46 and the 200 day MA is 9.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $747m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.expeditions.com

The potential market cap would be $513m based on the market concensus.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.