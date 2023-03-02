Lincoln National Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.9% Upside

Lincoln National Corporation with ticker code (LNC) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 34.23. With the stocks previous close at 31.72 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 32.24 and the 200 day moving average is 43.22. The market cap for the company is $5,263m. Company Website: https://www.lfg.com

The potential market cap would be $5,679m based on the market concensus.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company’s Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders. Its Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities. The company’s Group Protection segment offers group non-medical insurance products including short and long-term disability, statutory disability and paid family medical leave administration, and absence management services, term life, dental, vision and accident, and critical illness benefits and services to the employer marketplace through various forms of employee-paid and employer-paid plans. Its Retirement Plan Services segment provides employers with retirement plan products and services primarily in the defined contribution retirement plan marketplace; individual and group variable annuities, group fixed annuities, and mutual fund-based programs; and a range of plan services, including plan recordkeeping, compliance testing, participant education, and trust and custodial services. The company distributes its products through consultants, brokers, planners, agents, financial advisors, third-party administrators, and other intermediaries. Lincoln National Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.