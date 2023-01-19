Lincoln National Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.1% Upside

Lincoln National Corporation found using ticker (LNC) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 34.54. Now with the previous closing price of 31.38 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.1%. The day 50 moving average is 33.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 47.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,127m. Company Website: https://www.lfg.com

The potential market cap would be $5,644m based on the market concensus.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities. The Retirement Plan Services segment provides employers with retirement plan products and services primarily in the defined contribution retirement plan marketplace. This segment offers individual and group variable annuities, group fixed annuities, and mutual fund-based programs; and a range of plan servicesluding plan recordkeeping, compliance testing, participant education, and trust and custodial services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance productsluding term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders. The Group Protection segment offers group non-medical insurance products comprising short and long-term disability, statutory disability and paid family medical leave administration and absence management services, term life, dental, vision and accident, and critical illness benefits and services to the employer marketplace through various forms of employee-paid and employer-paid plans. The company distributes its products through consultants, brokers, planners, agents, financial advisors, third-party administrators, and other intermediaries. Lincoln National Corporation was founded in 1905 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.