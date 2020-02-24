Lincoln Electric Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

Lincoln Electric Holdings with ticker code (LECO) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 85 calculating the average target price we see 96. Now with the previous closing price of 89.75 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.0%. The day 50 moving average is 93.84 while the 200 day moving average is 90. The company has a market cap of $5,390m. Company Website: http://www.lincolnelectric.com

Lincoln Electric Holdings, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products. It also provides computer numeric controlled plasma and oxy-fuel cutting systems, and regulators and torches used in oxy-fuel welding, cutting, and brazing; and consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market. In addition, the company is involved in the retail business in the United States. It serves general fabrication, energy and process, automotive and transportation, heavy fabrication, and construction and infrastructure industries, as well as ship building and maintenance and repair markets. The company sells its products directly to users of welding products, as well as through industrial distributors, retailers, and agents. Lincoln Electric Holdings was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

