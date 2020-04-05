Lincoln Electric Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 30.4% Upside

Lincoln Electric Holdings with ticker code (LECO) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 105 and 73 calculating the average target price we see 86.6. Now with the previous closing price of 66.41 this would imply there is a potential upside of 30.4%. The 50 day MA is 75.81 while the 200 day moving average is 87.8. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,990m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lincolnelectric.com

Lincoln Electric Holdings, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products. It also provides computer numeric controlled plasma and oxy-fuel cutting systems, and regulators and torches used in oxy-fuel welding, cutting, and brazing; and consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market. In addition, the company is involved in the retail business in the United States. It serves general fabrication, energy and process, automotive and transportation, heavy fabrication, and construction and infrastructure industries, as well as ship building and maintenance and repair markets. The company sells its products directly to users of welding products, as well as through industrial distributors, retailers, and agents. Lincoln Electric Holdings was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn