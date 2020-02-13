Lincoln Electric Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 3.0% Upside

Lincoln Electric Holdings found using ticker (LECO) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 90 calculating the mean target price we have 96.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 93.81 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 95.05 and the 200 day moving average is 89.59. The company has a market cap of $5,791m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lincolnelectric.com

Lincoln Electric Holdings, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products. It also provides computer numeric controlled plasma and oxy-fuel cutting systems, and regulators and torches used in oxy-fuel welding, cutting, and brazing; and consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market. In addition, the company is involved in the retail business in the United States. It serves general fabrication, energy and process, automotive and transportation, heavy fabrication, and construction and infrastructure industries, as well as ship building and maintenance and repair markets. The company sells its products directly to users of welding products, as well as through industrial distributors, retailers, and agents. Lincoln Electric Holdings was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.