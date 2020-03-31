Lincoln Electric Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 25.9% Upside

Lincoln Electric Holdings found using ticker (LECO) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 105 and 73 with the average target price sitting at 86.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 68.78 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 79.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 88.46. The market cap for the company is $4,204m. Company Website: http://www.lincolnelectric.com

Lincoln Electric Holdings, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products. It also provides computer numeric controlled plasma and oxy-fuel cutting systems, and regulators and torches used in oxy-fuel welding, cutting, and brazing; and consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market. In addition, the company is involved in the retail business in the United States. It serves general fabrication, energy and process, automotive and transportation, heavy fabrication, and construction and infrastructure industries, as well as ship building and maintenance and repair markets. The company sells its products directly to users of welding products, as well as through industrial distributors, retailers, and agents. Lincoln Electric Holdings was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

