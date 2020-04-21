Limestone Bancorp – Consenus Indicates Potential 1.1% Upside

Limestone Bancorp found using ticker (LMST) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 13. Now with the previous closing price of 12.86 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.61 while the 200 day moving average is 15.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $89m. Visit the company website at: http://www.limestonebank.com

Limestone Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that include loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and night depository, internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, and business owners and employees, as well as other executives and professionals. It operates 20 banking offices in 14 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

