Limbach Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 65.6% Upside

Limbach Holdings with ticker code (LMB) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5.5 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 5.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.17 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 65.6%. The 50 day MA is 3.36 and the 200 day MA is 3.82. The company has a market capitalisation of $24m. Find out more information at: http://www.limbachinc.com

Limbach Holdings provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, offsite/prefab construction, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The company’s customers include healthcare facilities; colleges, universities, research centers, and K-12 public and private facilities; casinos and amusement ride facilities, as well as sports arenas and related facilities; passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities comprising federal, state, and local agencies; hotels and resorts; corporate and commercial office buildings; residential multifamily apartment buildings; mission critical facilities, including data centers; and industrial manufacturing facilities. It serves customers primarily located in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Michigan. Limbach Holdings was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

