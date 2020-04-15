Limbach Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 64.6% Upside

Limbach Holdings found using ticker (LMB) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5.5 and 5 with a mean TP of 5.25. With the stocks previous close at 3.19 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 64.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.85. The market cap for the company is $24m. Visit the company website at: http://www.limbachinc.com

Limbach Holdings provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, offsite/prefab construction, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The company’s customers include healthcare facilities; colleges, universities, research centers, and K-12 public and private facilities; casinos and amusement ride facilities, as well as sports arenas and related facilities; passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities comprising federal, state, and local agencies; hotels and resorts; corporate and commercial office buildings; residential multifamily apartment buildings; mission critical facilities, including data centers; and industrial manufacturing facilities. It serves customers primarily located in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Michigan. Limbach Holdings was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

